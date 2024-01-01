Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Moonachie

Moonachie restaurants
Moonachie restaurants that serve chili

In Thyme - Moonachie

55 Moonachie ave., Moonachie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blue Diamond Sweet Thai Chili Almonds$2.25
More about In Thyme - Moonachie
HLS Juice Bar & Grill

1859 Springfield Avenue, Maplewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Falafel Sweet Chili Thai$10.25
Falafel with seasonal greens, carrots, onions, thai and low-ranch dressing on a whole wheat wrap.
*thai dressing contains peanuts
Chili Thai Chicken Wrap$10.25
Seasonal greens, carrots, onions, sweet chili thai and low-ranch dressing.
*thai dressing contains peanuts
Sweet Chili Wings$12.99
6 piece Wings with your choice of dipping sauce and A choice of fries.
More about HLS Juice Bar & Grill

