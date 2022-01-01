Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Moonachie

Go
Moonachie restaurants
Toast

Moonachie restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Consumer pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Piazza Di Pizza

87 Moonachie rd, Moonachie

Avg 4.5 (244 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$9.95
More about Piazza Di Pizza
Item pic

 

HLS Juice Bar & Grill

1859 Springfield Avenue, Maplewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Curry$10.25
Grilled curry chicken breast with brown rice, sweet peppers, mozzarella cheese and jalepeno ranch on whole wheat wrap.
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$13.99
Grilled chicken breast with seasonal greens, croutons, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing.
Grilled Chicken & Broccoli$10.25
Grilled chicken breast with sauteed broccoli, cheddar cheese and jalepeno ranch dressing on whole wheat wrap.
More about HLS Juice Bar & Grill
Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Moonachie to explore

Midtown West

No reviews yet
Map

More near Moonachie to explore

Hackensack

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Teaneck

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Passaic

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Rutherford

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Garfield

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Carlstadt

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

East Rutherford

No reviews yet

North Bergen

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lodi

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1563 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston