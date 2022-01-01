Grilled chicken in Moonachie
Moonachie restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Piazza Di Pizza
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Piazza Di Pizza
87 Moonachie rd, Moonachie
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$9.95
More about HLS Juice Bar & Grill
HLS Juice Bar & Grill
1859 Springfield Avenue, Maplewood
|Grilled Chicken Curry
|$10.25
Grilled curry chicken breast with brown rice, sweet peppers, mozzarella cheese and jalepeno ranch on whole wheat wrap.
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$13.99
Grilled chicken breast with seasonal greens, croutons, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing.
|Grilled Chicken & Broccoli
|$10.25
Grilled chicken breast with sauteed broccoli, cheddar cheese and jalepeno ranch dressing on whole wheat wrap.