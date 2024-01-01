Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken wraps in Moonachie

Moonachie restaurants
Moonachie restaurants that serve grilled chicken wraps

Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Piazza Di Pizza - Moonachie NJ

87 Moonachie rd, Moonachie

Avg 4.5 (244 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.95
More about Piazza Di Pizza - Moonachie NJ
Item pic

 

HLS Juice Bar & Grill

1859 Springfield Avenue, Maplewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Curry Wrap$10.25
Brown rice, grilled chicken, sweet peppers, mozzarella cheese, curry sauce and chipotle ranch dressing.
Grilled Chicken Mozzarella Wrap$10.25
Grilled chicken, caramelized onions, mozzarella cheese, and low-fat ranch.
Grilled Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap$10.25
Grilled chicken, grilled onions, cheddar and mozzarella cheese with ketchup and mayo.
More about HLS Juice Bar & Grill

