Grilled chicken wraps in Moonachie
Moonachie restaurants that serve grilled chicken wraps
More about Piazza Di Pizza - Moonachie NJ
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Piazza Di Pizza - Moonachie NJ
87 Moonachie rd, Moonachie
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.95
More about HLS Juice Bar & Grill
HLS Juice Bar & Grill
1859 Springfield Avenue, Maplewood
|Grilled Chicken Curry Wrap
|$10.25
Brown rice, grilled chicken, sweet peppers, mozzarella cheese, curry sauce and chipotle ranch dressing.
|Grilled Chicken Mozzarella Wrap
|$10.25
Grilled chicken, caramelized onions, mozzarella cheese, and low-fat ranch.
|Grilled Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap
|$10.25
Grilled chicken, grilled onions, cheddar and mozzarella cheese with ketchup and mayo.