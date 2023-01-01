Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Moonachie

Moonachie restaurants
Moonachie restaurants that serve salmon

In Thyme - Moonachie

55 Moonachie ave., Moonachie

TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Platter$9.95
Served w/ 2 sides
More about In Thyme - Moonachie
HLS Juice Bar & Grill

1859 Springfield Avenue, Maplewood

TakeoutDelivery
Kale Salmon Melt$13.99
Grilled chopped Salmon with sautéed kale, mozzarella cheese with Jalapeno Ranch on a whole wheat wrap.
Chopped Salmon$15.99
Salmon with choice of dressing and two sides
Smokin’ Chipotle Salmon Salad$15.99
Cajun grilled chopped salmon with seasonal greens, tomatoes, onions, carrots, cucumbers, and chipotle-ranch dressing
More about HLS Juice Bar & Grill

