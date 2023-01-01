Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Moonachie

Moonachie restaurants
Moonachie restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

In Thyme - Moonachie

55 Moonachie ave., Moonachie

Takeout
Side of Sweet Potato Fries$3.95
More about In Thyme - Moonachie
HLS Juice Bar & Grill

1859 Springfield Avenue, Maplewood

TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
More about HLS Juice Bar & Grill

