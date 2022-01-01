Mooncusser's Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
86 Sissin Rd
Popular Items
Location
86 Sissin Rd
Harwich Port MA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Jake Rooney's
Come in and enjoy!
Capeside Kitchen
With a focus on Breakfast/Lunch, Capeside Kitchen strives to provide quality food with friendly and quick service in Harwichport, MA.
Capeside Kitchen Food Truck
Capeside Kitchen's Food Truck servicing Nauset Beach and Wachusett Mountain.
Hot Stove Saloon
Come in and enjoy!