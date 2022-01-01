Go
Moonflower

@moonflowerbar
Info@moonflowerbar.com

4359 N Milwaukee Ave.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Kiss & Tell (4 Cocktails)$52.00
Blanco Tequila, Mezcal, Watermelon, Lime, Milkis (Korean Soda)
Off The Record (4 Cocktails)$48.00
Old Overholt Rye Whiskey, Rasberry-Goldsaft Syrup, Pear Brandy, Bitters
Guajillo Margarita (7-8) Cocktails$70.00
Guajillo and Jalapeno Infused Lunazul Tequila, Combier Triple Sec, Lime, Agave, Salt
Espresso Martini (6 Cocktails)$74.00
A bunch of coffee Liqueurs, Cold brew, Vodka, Demerara
Guajillo Margarita (3-4 Cocktails)$37.00
Guajillo and Jalapeno Infused Lunazul Tequila, Combier Triple Sec, Lime, Agave, Salt
No Brainer (3 Cocktails)$37.00
Aged Rum, Strawberry, Banana Liqueur, Lime Juice, Angostura Bitters
Take & Bake Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup$9.00
Detailed at home cooking instructions provided!
3 Cheese, Parmesan Crusted Sourdough, Bowl of Tomato Bisque
No Brainer (6 Cocktails)$70.00
Aged Rum, Strawberry, Banana Liqueur, Lime Juice, Angostura Bitters
Really Good Manhattan (3-4 Cocktails)$53.00
Knob Creek Rye, Vermouth Blend, Angostura Bitters, Saline
Location

4359 N Milwaukee Ave.

Chicago IL

Sunday5:00 pm - 1:59 am
Monday5:00 pm - 1:59 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 1:59 am
Friday5:00 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 1:59 am
