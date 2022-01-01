Moonflower
@moonflowerbar
Info@moonflowerbar.com
4359 N Milwaukee Ave.
Popular Items
Location
4359 N Milwaukee Ave.
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 1:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Ruk Sushi & Thai
Come in and enjoy!
Babe's on Milwaukee
Come in and enjoy!
Hands On Thai & Sushi
Hands On is proud to bring you a contemporary style of thai and sushi within the comfort of a neighborhood restaurant. We represent the new generation waiting to take your dining experience to the next level.
Gracie O'Malley's
An Irish sports bar for everybody!