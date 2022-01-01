Go
Moonie's Burger House

Moonie's is a locally owned, family run restaurant serving awesome made to order burgers, grilled chicken sandwiches and fresh made salads. Come see why we have been named Best Burger 11 years in a row by the Hill Country News. Moonie's - You'll Love Our Buns!

13450 N Research Blvd #104

Popular Items

Moonie's Classic$6.99
￼Fresh Lettuce, Vine Ripened Tomatoes, Crispy Pickles, Red Onion & Mayo
California$8.49
Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, House-Made Guacamole, Lettuce & Tomato
Western$8.29
Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Smokey BBQ Sauce, and a Crisp Fried Onion Ring to top it off.
Ranch Hand$7.99
Fried Jalapeno Slices, Grilled Onions, Pepperjack Cheese and House-Made Jalapeno Ranch Dressing Served on TX Toast.
El Diablo$7.99
This repeat BOM is a Crowd Favorite. Pepper Jack Cheese, House-made 'Diablo' Sauce, Fresh-Grilled Jalapenos and Onions, Crisp Lettuce and Tomato.
The Dipper$8.29
A Burger with Melted Havarti Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms, Crispy Fried Onions, Garlic Aoli on a Toasted Classic Bun served with a Side of Au Jus for dipping
Blue Moon$7.99
Smoked Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Garlic Aioli, Fresh Lettuce, Vine Ripened Tomatoes & Red Onions
*****Now with Garlic Aioli*******
Bacon Cheese$8.29
Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Fresh Lettuce, Vine Ripened Tomatoes, Onions & Mayo
KID Burger Meal$5.99
Kid Patty Served Plain & Dry on a Kid Bun.
Build Your Own Burger - BYOB$6.99
Start with a blank slate and customize as you go. Choose everything, including protein, bun, veggies, and more!
Location

13450 N Research Blvd #104

Austin TX

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
