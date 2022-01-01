Moonie's Burger House
Moonie's is a locally owned, family run restaurant serving awesome made to order burgers, grilled chicken sandwiches and fresh made salads. Come see why we have been named Best Burger 11 years in a row by the Hill Country News. Moonie's - You'll Love Our Buns!
13450 N Research Blvd #104
Austin TX
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm