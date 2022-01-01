Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub
A relaxed setting for lunch, dinner, or just drinks. 9 house brews on tap ranging from classic European styles to Hoppy beers to spicy/fruity experimental beers. Offering pizza, hot sandwiches, salads, and appetizers all made with fresh ingredients. Large patio open seasonally. In the heart of downtown Salida on F n’ 3rd St.
PIZZA
242 F Street • $$
Location
242 F Street
Salida CO
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
