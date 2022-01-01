Go
Toast
  • /
  • Salida
  • /
  • Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub

Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub

A relaxed setting for lunch, dinner, or just drinks. 9 house brews on tap ranging from classic European styles to Hoppy beers to spicy/fruity experimental beers. Offering pizza, hot sandwiches, salads, and appetizers all made with fresh ingredients. Large patio open seasonally. In the heart of downtown Salida on F n’ 3rd St.

PIZZA

242 F Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (373 reviews)

Popular Items

*16" Build Your Own$15.09
6 Baked Wings~$9.49
Our baked wings in sauce of your choice. Naked, Garlic Parmesan, Honey Chili, Barbecue, Buffalo & Extra Hot
*14" Build Your Own$13.89
Small Caesar Salad -$5.79
Romaine, Fresh Baked Croutons, Parmesan Cheese
Cheesy Garlic Bread ~$8.39
Our Homemade Bread with Loads of Cheese, Basil, and Brushed with Garlic Oil
*16" Caveman$24.99
Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, and Canadian Bacon! Try it with Salami and Meatball!
2 Breadsticks ~$3.99
Braided Breadsticks Brushed with Garlic Oil, Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Large House Salad -$9.59
Romaine, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Parmesan Cheese and Sunflower Seeds
*11" Build Your Own$10.69
Large Caesar Salad -$9.49
Romaine, Fresh Baked Croutons, Parmesan Cheese
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

242 F Street

Salida CO

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sprockets

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

High Side! Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Fritz

No reviews yet

Inventive small plates, and an internationally influenced menu.

CURRENTS

No reviews yet

Go with the Flow!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston