Moonlit Burgers

Smash burgers!

1426 Potomac Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Smash Fries$10.00
fries, double patty, onion, cheese sauce, Moon sauce, pickled jalapenos
Moonlit Burger - Double$9.00
double patty, American cheese, griddled onion, pickle, Moon sauce, Martin's Potato Roll
Napa Cabbage and Jalapeno Slaw$2.50
Shoestring Fries$4.00
Cheese Sauce$1.50
Moonlit Burger - Single$6.00
single patty, American cheese, griddled onion, pickles, Moon sauce, Martin's Potato Roll
Moon Bird Chicken Sandwich$9.00
crispy pickle brined tenders, Smashburgh hot sauce, jalapeno cilantro slaw, Martin's "Big Marty's" sesame roll
Kids Burger$5.00
single patty, American cheese, Martin's Potato Roll
Pickle Brined Crispy Chicken Tenders$5.00
Bacon Cheeseburger - Double$11.00
double patty, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, garlic dijonnaise, Martin's Potato Roll
Location

Pittsburgh PA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
