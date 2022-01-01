Go
Toast

Moon Palace Express

Classic Chinese-American dishes and Shanghainese specialities available for carryout and delivery located in Chicago's Chinatown

216 West Cermak Road

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

216 West Cermak Road

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

KEN KEE RESTAURANT

No reviews yet

Go 4 Food

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mustard Seed Kitchen

No reviews yet

Eat nice things everyday

Strings Ramen Shop

No reviews yet

What we serve
Strings Ramen Shop pulls a piece of Japanese Culture to Chicago, we can be found in the heart of Chinatown, directly across from New Chinatown Square. While other restaurants may serve ramen along with a number of other entrees, Strings Ramen focuses specifically on ramen. Along with ramen, Strings will also offer the appetizing oden, a Japanese winter street food. On top of tasting delightful, the ramen at Strings is also affordable but gives the option of adding more deluxe ingredients. The menu includes four types of ramen broth with a variety of high-end ingredients that are added to make the dish even more delectable.

One of the major aspects of Strings is the noodles themselves. Strings will make fresh noodles daily using only their unique dough mixer and noodle maker imported straight from Japan. The use of fresh noodles, and genuine broth combined with passion and the use of only the best ingredients will certainly set Strings Ramen Shop apart.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston