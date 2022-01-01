Go
Toast

Moonrise Bagels

Woodstock-based bagel shop featuring bagels stuffed with everyone's favorite comfort foods.

68 Tinker St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Parm Stuffed Bagel$8.00
Crispy Chicken Bites, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella & Parm
Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Bagel$8.00
Crispy Chicken Bites, Buffalo Sauce & Bleu Cheese
Plain Bagel$1.50
Egg & Cheese Stuffed Bagel$7.00
Locally-sourced Eggs & American Cheese
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Stuffed Bagel$8.00
Bacon, Locally-sourced Eggs & American Cheese
Everything Bagel$1.50
Sesame Bagel$1.50
Drip Coffee$2.50
Pizza Stuffed Bagel$7.00
Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella
Reuben Stuffed Bagel$9.00
Lunch Nightly Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Russian & Swiss Cheese
See full menu

Location

68 Tinker St.

Woodstock NY

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Oriole 9

No reviews yet

Oriole 9 has always been known as a staple brunch spot in the heart of Woodstock but we've recently expanded our menus to be able to serve up soul-satisfying eats & craft cocktails day and night.

Pearl Moon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

A & P Bar

No reviews yet

Cocktails and Comfort Food... come in or order online and enjoy!

Yum Yum Noodle Bar - WOODSTOCK

No reviews yet

Yum Yum is our take on Japanese noodle bowls, Southeast Asian street-food and other Asian specialties. We want to delight our guests with a dining destination that unites fresh healthful food with fast service for an affordable price! We always try to keep things fresh by changing our menu according to the seasons and keeping flavors at their peak.
Since 2010, when we opened our first restaurant in Woodstock, NY, we have strived to create a vibe that is fun, hip and whimsical—a place where everyone can feel at home and enjoy tasty food alongside well-crafted beverages.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston