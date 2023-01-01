Moon's Korean Kitchen - 13220 Highway 50
Open today 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Location
13220 Highway 50, Kyburz CA 95720
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
17 Beach Hut Deli - 17 South Lake Tahoe
4.2 • 1,306
1072 Emerald Bay Rd South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
View restaurant
Cocktail Corner / Bistro - 2042 Lake Tahoe Boulevard
No Reviews
2042 Lake Tahoe Boulevard South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
View restaurant
Primo's Italian Bistro - 2180 Lake Tahoe Blvd
No Reviews
2180 Lake Tahoe Blvd South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
View restaurant
Maria's Mexican Restaurant
4.4 • 131
2494 Lake Tahoe Blvd #1 South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
View restaurant