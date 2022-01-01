Go
An in your face honky-tonk experience with a sexy edge, Moonshine Flats features national live music acts and line dancing. Throw in an energetic dose of DJs spinning top country, rock and pop music to keep the party going. With over 18,000 square feet, 2 levels and a spacious lounge, Moonshine Flats boasts a massive wooden dance floor/audience area, world class sound and lighting, a full stage and one of the largest LED screens in Southern California. Moonshine Flats is San Diego’s go-to place to see live music, party and let loose!

344 7th Ave

344 7th Ave

San Diego CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 pm - 2:00 am
