MOONSHINE® PATIO BAR & GRILL Takes you back to a simpler time. Comfortable & Familiar, Relaxed & Easy-going, Moonshine greets guests like family. Serving up great cooking, with an innovative take on classic American comfort food. Moonshine's menu satisfies even the big city tastes.



BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

10525 W Parmer Ln • $$