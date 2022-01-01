Go
Moonshot Coffee

9622B 16th Ave SW • $$

Avg 4.6 (236 reviews)

Popular Items

Theo Mocha
Theo 55% Dark Chocolate & Big Truck Espresso Combined with Steamed Milk
Mocha Arbol
House made Theo dark chocolate sauce with an infusion of Chile de Arabol, panella, cinnamon, and vanilla. Sweet, spicy, warm, and rich.
Americano
Big Truck espresso and hot water. Simple, but greater than the sum of its parts. Sub single origin espresso for an alternative.
Cardamom Latte
A syrup infusion with ground cardamom, cloves, and brown sugar combined with Big Truck espresso, and steamed milk. Vegan if made with alternative milk.
Chai Latte
Evergreen’s Masala & Sweet Fennel Chai Blended to Create a Perfect Balance of Sweet and Spicy
Miel
Simple ingredients, complex taste. Big Truck espresso extracted over honey and cinnamon combined with Steamed milk.
Breakfast Sandwiches
Butterscotch Latte (V)
Medici
Big Truck Espresso extracted over orange zest, combined with our house made Theo dark chocolate sauce and steamed milk. Vegan if prepared with alternative milk.
Latte
Big Truck Espresso and Steamed Milk
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

9622B 16th Ave SW

Seattle WA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

