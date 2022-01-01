Moontime Crepes - Edgewater Public Market
Located inside the Edgewater Public Market at 5505 W. 20th Avenue Edgewater, Colorado. Moontime Crepes offers the most delicious, unique made to order sweet and savory crepes in Denver.
5505 West 20th Avenue #104
Location
Edgewater CO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
