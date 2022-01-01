Moorestown restaurants you'll love

Moorestown restaurants
Toast
  • Moorestown

Moorestown's top cuisines

Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Hummus
Mediterranean
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try Moorestown restaurants

Luna Y Sol Mexican Restaurant image

 

Luna Y Sol Mexican Restaurant

61 E Main St, Moorestown

Avg 4.6 (760 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Birria tacos$16.99
4 flour tortillas filled with Cheese Beef Birria onions cilantro and a side of ajuicie.
Habanero Grilled Shrimp$9.99
Dressed with Habanero Pepper, Agave Nectar, Fresh Lime Juice and Served with Mexican Slaw.
Street Tacos
Individually Sold a la Carte Tacos with Salsas on the Side.
Served with Onions/Cilantro (O/C) $3
Served with Lettuce Cheese and Cream (L,C,C) $3.5
Blue Fig Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Blue Fig Cafe

200 Young Ave, Moorestown

Avg 4.2 (1098 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Olive spread$0.50
Gyro Wrap
Gyro Chiken
Mi Ranchito Mexican Food Store image

SMOOTHIES • TORTA

Mi Ranchito Mexican Food Store

18 E Camden Ave, Moorestown

Avg 4.6 (993 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mexican Tacos
Homemade Corn Tortillas, Your Favorite Meat, topped with Onions and Cilantro served with salsas on the side, limes & Cucumbers.
Enchiladas de Pollo$14.99
Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, topped with lettuce, cream, onions, queso fresco & avocado.
Tostadas$11.99
Three flat crispy shell tortilla topped with refried beans, lettuce, cream & cheese.
Barone's Tuscan Grill image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Barone's Tuscan Grill

280 Young Ave, Moorestown

Avg 4.1 (418 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dinner Gnocchi Tegamino$19.00
Potato gnocchi, fresh mozzarella
homemade sauce
Dinner Chicken Parmigiana$19.00
Thinly sliced and layered with mozzarella and parmesan cheese
Tuscan Bean$7.00
*Not Vegetarian-Contains Chicken Broth
*Contains cheese
*Can be Gluten Free without pasta
Glassy Brown Cookies- Moorestown Mall image

 

Glassy Brown Cookies- Moorestown Mall

Moorestown Mall 400 w. route 38 Unit 1652, Moorestown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Chocolate Chip$2.50
The Best Chocolate Chip
Our chocolate chip are soft and delectable. Your taste bud will never be the same.
Main pic

 

Naan - Indian Bistro

400 Route 38, Space 1023, Moorestown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Main pic

 

Hash House A Go Go, Moorestown, NJ

400 Route 38, Unit 1375, Moorestown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Harmony Juice

TBD, Moorestown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Maplewood - Moorestown

400 NJ-38, Moorestown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
