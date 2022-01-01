Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Moorestown

Moorestown restaurants
Moorestown restaurants that serve cake

Naan - Indian Bistro

400 Route 38, Space 1023, Moorestown

Goan Crab Cake$12.00
handmade crabcakes flash-fried and served with tomato chutney & sriracha aioli
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Barone's Tuscan Grill

280 Young Ave, Moorestown

Avg 4.1 (418 reviews)
Limoncello Cake$7.50
A rich combination of Sicilian lemon-infused sponge cake and Italian mascarpone topped with European white chocolate curls.
Cremé Brulée Cake$8.99
Rich custard on top of a butter tart shell with a brittle top crust of caramelized sugar.
Lemon Berry Mascarpone Cake$9.50
Vanilla crumb cake with lemon mascarpone cream filling and topped with blueberries and cranberries.
