Cake in Moorestown
Moorestown restaurants that serve cake
More about Naan - Indian Bistro
Naan - Indian Bistro
400 Route 38, Space 1023, Moorestown
|Goan Crab Cake
|$12.00
handmade crabcakes flash-fried and served with tomato chutney & sriracha aioli
More about Barone's Tuscan Grill
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Barone's Tuscan Grill
280 Young Ave, Moorestown
|Limoncello Cake
|$7.50
A rich combination of Sicilian lemon-infused sponge cake and Italian mascarpone topped with European white chocolate curls.
|Cremé Brulée Cake
|$8.99
Rich custard on top of a butter tart shell with a brittle top crust of caramelized sugar.
|Lemon Berry Mascarpone Cake
|$9.50
Vanilla crumb cake with lemon mascarpone cream filling and topped with blueberries and cranberries.