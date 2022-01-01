Cheesecake in Moorestown
SMOOTHIES • TORTA
Mi Ranchito Mexican Food Store
18 E Camden Ave, Moorestown
|churro cheesecake
|$4.99
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Barone's Tuscan Grill
280 Young Ave, Moorestown
|New York Cheesecake
|$8.49
Light and creamy New York style cheesecake.
|Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake
|$7.99
A silken smooth white chocolate cheese all a-swirl with vibrant red raspberry. Hand-fired and glazed in simple elegance.
|Caramel Mascarpone Cheesecake
|$7.99