Chicken wraps in
Moorestown
/
Moorestown
/
Chicken Wraps
Moorestown restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Harmony Juice
41 E Main St,, Moorestown
No reviews yet
Spicy Chicken Avocado Melt Wrap
$11.95
oven roasted chicken breast, cheese, avocado, pickled jalopeno peppers, chipotle mayo, bread
More about Harmony Juice
FRENCH FRIES
Blue Fig Cafe
200 Young Ave, Moorestown
Avg 4.2
(1098 reviews)
Chicken Shawarma Wrap
$12.99
More about Blue Fig Cafe
