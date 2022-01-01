Nachos in Moorestown
Moorestown restaurants that serve nachos
More about Luna Y Sol Mexican Restaurant
Luna Y Sol Mexican Restaurant
61 E Main St, Moorestown
|Nachos con Chorizo
|$11.99
Topped with refried beans, chorizo, Mexican cream, queso fresco and pico de gallo.
More about Mi Ranchito Mexican Food Store
SMOOTHIES • TORTA
Mi Ranchito Mexican Food Store
18 E Camden Ave, Moorestown
|Appetizer Nachos
|$8.99
Topped with black refried beans, lettuce, cream, cheese & avocado.
|Nachos con carne
|$12.99
Homemade tortilla chips topped with refried beans, lettuce, Queso, Crema fresca & avocado.