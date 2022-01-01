Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Moorestown

Moorestown restaurants
Moorestown restaurants that serve pies

Joe Italiano's Maplewood

400 NJ-38, Moorestown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peanut Butter Pie$9.99
More about Joe Italiano's Maplewood
Barone's Tuscan Grill image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Barone's Tuscan Grill

280 Young Ave, Moorestown

Avg 4.1 (418 reviews)
Takeout
Reese's Peanut Butter Pie$7.99
Peanut butter pie with Reese's Pieces, filled with peanut butter mousse & chocolate filling with a chocolate cookie crumb crust & topped with peanuts, peanut butter cups and chocolate glaze.
Key Lime Pie Cheesecake$8.00
New York cheesecake with a generous layer of homemade key lime pie baked on a classic graham crust & topped with fresh whipped cream.
More about Barone's Tuscan Grill

