Quesadillas in Moorestown

Moorestown restaurants
Moorestown restaurants that serve quesadillas

Luna Y Sol Mexican Restaurant image

 

Luna Y Sol Mexican Restaurant

61 E Main St, Moorestown

Avg 4.6 (760 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
K-Cheese Quesadilla$6.99
Flour Tortilla Filled with Melting Chihuahua Cheese.
More about Luna Y Sol Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • TORTA

Mi Ranchito Mexican Food Store

18 E Camden Ave, Moorestown

Avg 4.6 (993 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Quesadilla$6.99
Shredded chicken and Oaxaca cheese, topped with cream & cheese.
Corn Quesadilla$7.99
Corn tortilla Oaxaca cheese and meat. topped with lettuce, cheese and cream.
Quesadilla$6.99
Fresh homemade corn tortilla topped with lettuce, Cream and Cheese.
More about Mi Ranchito Mexican Food Store

