Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Moorestown

Go
Moorestown restaurants
Toast

Moorestown restaurants that serve ravioli

Consumer pic

 

Maplewood - Moorestown

400 NJ-38, Moorestown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Ravioli$8.99
Ravioli$21.99
More about Maplewood - Moorestown
Barone's Tuscan Grill image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Barone's Tuscan Grill

280 Young Ave, Moorestown

Avg 4.1 (418 reviews)
Takeout
Dinner Ravioli Rosa$25.00
Lobster filled ravioli with a basil cream sauce
Dinner Ravioli$19.00
Ricotta filled, topped with mozzarella in a homemade tomato sauce
Dinner Spinach Ravioli$19.00
Spinach and ricotta filled ravioli in a parmesan cream sauce topped with a wild mushroom ragout.
More about Barone's Tuscan Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Moorestown

Eggplant Parm

Veal Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

Fajitas

Burritos

French Fries

Calamari

Chile Relleno

Map

More near Moorestown to explore

Cherry Hill

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Marlton

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Haddonfield

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Mount Laurel

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Maple Shade

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (524 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (155 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (542 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (349 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston