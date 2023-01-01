Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Seafood bisque in
Moorestown
/
Moorestown
/
Seafood Bisque
Moorestown restaurants that serve seafood bisque
Joe Italiano's Maplewood
400 NJ-38, Moorestown
No reviews yet
Seafood Bisque
$8.99
More about Joe Italiano's Maplewood
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Barone's Tuscan Grill
280 Young Ave, Moorestown
Avg 4.1
(418 reviews)
Seafood Bisque
$12.00
A creamy lobster bisque with shrimp, calamari and mussels.
More about Barone's Tuscan Grill
