Seafood bisque in Moorestown

Moorestown restaurants
Moorestown restaurants that serve seafood bisque

Joe Italiano's Maplewood

400 NJ-38, Moorestown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seafood Bisque$8.99
More about Joe Italiano's Maplewood
Barone's Tuscan Grill image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Barone's Tuscan Grill

280 Young Ave, Moorestown

Avg 4.1 (418 reviews)
Takeout
Seafood Bisque$12.00
A creamy lobster bisque with shrimp, calamari and mussels.
More about Barone's Tuscan Grill

