Tacos in Moorestown

Moorestown restaurants
Moorestown restaurants that serve tacos

Birria tacos image

 

Luna Y Sol Mexican Restaurant

61 E Main St, Moorestown

Avg 4.6 (760 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Platter$17.99
3 per order TacosTopped with Lettuce, Cheese, Cream & Pico de Gallo. Served with Rice and Beans.
Street Tacos
Individually Sold a la Carte Tacos with Salsas on the Side.
Served with Onions/Cilantro (O/C) $3
Served with Lettuce Cheese and Cream (L,C,C) $3.5
Los Tacos de Birria$17.99
4 flour tacos with Cheese, Birria, onions, cilantro and a side of sauce.
More about Luna Y Sol Mexican Restaurant
Mi Ranchito Mexican Food Store image

SMOOTHIES • TORTA

Mi Ranchito Mexican Food Store

18 E Camden Ave, Moorestown

Avg 4.6 (993 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Tacos$6.99
Two Tacos Served with your favorite Meat & Ground Cheese.
Mexican Tacos
Homemade Corn Tortillas, Your Favorite Meat, topped with Onions and Cilantro served with salsas on the side, limes & Cucumbers.
Birria Tacos$13.99
3 Flour Tortilla Tacos with Birria Beef and Melted Cheese. Topped with Onions, Cilantro and served with a side of Birria Sauce and Limes.
More about Mi Ranchito Mexican Food Store

