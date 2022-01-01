Tacos in Moorestown
Moorestown restaurants that serve tacos
More about Luna Y Sol Mexican Restaurant
Luna Y Sol Mexican Restaurant
61 E Main St, Moorestown
|Taco Platter
|$17.99
3 per order TacosTopped with Lettuce, Cheese, Cream & Pico de Gallo. Served with Rice and Beans.
|Street Tacos
Individually Sold a la Carte Tacos with Salsas on the Side.
Served with Onions/Cilantro (O/C) $3
Served with Lettuce Cheese and Cream (L,C,C) $3.5
|Los Tacos de Birria
|$17.99
4 flour tacos with Cheese, Birria, onions, cilantro and a side of sauce.
More about Mi Ranchito Mexican Food Store
SMOOTHIES • TORTA
Mi Ranchito Mexican Food Store
18 E Camden Ave, Moorestown
|Kids Tacos
|$6.99
Two Tacos Served with your favorite Meat & Ground Cheese.
|Mexican Tacos
Homemade Corn Tortillas, Your Favorite Meat, topped with Onions and Cilantro served with salsas on the side, limes & Cucumbers.
|Birria Tacos
|$13.99
3 Flour Tortilla Tacos with Birria Beef and Melted Cheese. Topped with Onions, Cilantro and served with a side of Birria Sauce and Limes.