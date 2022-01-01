Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Moorestown

Go
Moorestown restaurants
Toast

Moorestown restaurants that serve tortas

Luna Y Sol Mexican Restaurant image

 

Luna Y Sol Mexican Restaurant

61 E Main St, Moorestown

Avg 4.6 (760 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Milanesa de Pollo Torta$10.99
Breaded Chicken, Refried Black Beans, Oaxaca Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Avocado, Chipotle-Mayo And French Fries.
More about Luna Y Sol Mexican Restaurant
Mi Ranchito Mexican Food Store image

SMOOTHIES • TORTA

Mi Ranchito Mexican Food Store

18 E Camden Ave, Moorestown

Avg 4.6 (993 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Torta Milanesa De Pollo$10.99
Mexican Sandwich. Breaded chicken breast, mayonnaise, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, onions and chipotle. Served with French fries.
Torta Cubana$11.99
Mexican Sandwich. Breaded chicken breast, pork franks, fried egg, mayonnaise, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, onions and chipotle. served with French fries.
Torta Chorizo Queso$9.99
Mexican Sandwich. Chorizo, Oaxaca cheese, onions cilantro and avocado. served with French fries.
More about Mi Ranchito Mexican Food Store

