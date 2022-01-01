Tortas in Moorestown
Moorestown restaurants that serve tortas
Luna Y Sol Mexican Restaurant
61 E Main St, Moorestown
|Milanesa de Pollo Torta
|$10.99
Breaded Chicken, Refried Black Beans, Oaxaca Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Avocado, Chipotle-Mayo And French Fries.
SMOOTHIES • TORTA
Mi Ranchito Mexican Food Store
18 E Camden Ave, Moorestown
|Torta Milanesa De Pollo
|$10.99
Mexican Sandwich. Breaded chicken breast, mayonnaise, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, onions and chipotle. Served with French fries.
|Torta Cubana
|$11.99
Mexican Sandwich. Breaded chicken breast, pork franks, fried egg, mayonnaise, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, onions and chipotle. served with French fries.
|Torta Chorizo Queso
|$9.99
Mexican Sandwich. Chorizo, Oaxaca cheese, onions cilantro and avocado. served with French fries.