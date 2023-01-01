Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mooresville restaurants you'll love

Mooresville restaurants
  • Mooresville

Mooresville's top cuisines

American
Bars & lounges
Must-try Mooresville restaurants

Ralph and Ava's Kitchen & Bar image

 

Ralph and Ava's Kitchen & Bar

6 W Main St, Mooresville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tenderloin$14.00
Breaded or grilled, crisp lettuce, pickle, dijonnaise, pickled red onion
R & A Smash Burger$16.00
white cheddar, bacon jam, crisp lettuce, pickle, onion, house sauce, brioche
R & A Wings$15.00
Traditional or bonless, lightly breaded and fried, celery, carrots, smoked bleu cheese dressing, choice of sticky sauce, truffalo, local honey garlic.
More about Ralph and Ava's Kitchen & Bar
Morgan’s image

 

Morgan’s - 457 N Town Center Rd

457 N Town Center Rd, Mooresville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Morgan’s - 457 N Town Center Rd
Banner pic

 

Smok'n Crew BBQ - 490 Saint Clair Street

490 Saint Clair Street, Mooresville

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Smok'n Crew BBQ - 490 Saint Clair Street
