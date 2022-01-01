Mooresville breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Mooresville
More about Patisserie Cafe
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES
Patisserie Cafe
631 brawley school road suite 406, Mooresville
Popular items
Santa Fe Grilled Chicken Salad
$11.85
Romaine lettuce, black beans, corn, tomatoes, onions, tortilla strips, Monterey Jack–cheddar mix, and grilled chicken with our signature cilantro-lime dressing. *make gluten free without toasties
Kale, Baby Spinach and Avocado Salad
$10.19
Kale, baby spinach and red cabbage tossed with beets, avocado, cranberries, and sunflower seeds with a citrus honey vinaigrette. *gluten free
Chipotle Grilled Chicken Panini
$10.89
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and provolone cheese with our original chipotle mayo sauce on Italian bread
More about Sun Up Cafe
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Sun Up Cafe
120 Langtree Village Dr,Ste 106-107, Mooresville
Popular items
Sun-Up Burger
$10.50
Breakfast Sandwich
$9.99
Iced Sweet Tea
$2.25
More about Patisserie Cafe - Main St Location (dollar general strip mall)
Patisserie Cafe - Main St Location (dollar general strip mall)
627 North Main st, Mooresville
Popular items
Carnitas Sandwich
$10.99
Shredded certified Angus beef with red peppers, green peppers, onions, mayo, and Monterrey jack cheddar mix cheese on Italian bread
Cobb Salad
$9.60
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, hard boiled egg, and crumbled blue cheese served with blue cheese dressing. *gluten free
Santa Fe Grilled Chicken Salad
$11.85
Romaine lettuce, black beans, corn, tomatoes, onions, tortilla strips, Monterey Jack–cheddar mix, and grilled chicken with our signature cilantro-lime dressing. *make gluten free without toasties