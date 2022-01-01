Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mooresville breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in Mooresville

Patisserie Cafe image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

Patisserie Cafe

631 brawley school road suite 406, Mooresville

Avg 4.4 (618 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Santa Fe Grilled Chicken Salad$11.85
Romaine lettuce, black beans, corn, tomatoes, onions, tortilla strips, Monterey Jack–cheddar mix, and grilled chicken with our signature cilantro-lime dressing. *make gluten free without toasties ‍
Kale, Baby Spinach and Avocado Salad$10.19
Kale, baby spinach and red cabbage tossed with beets, avocado, cranberries, and sunflower seeds with a citrus honey vinaigrette. *gluten free
Chipotle Grilled Chicken Panini$10.89
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and provolone cheese with our original chipotle mayo sauce on Italian bread
More about Patisserie Cafe
Sun Up Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sun Up Cafe

120 Langtree Village Dr,Ste 106-107, Mooresville

Avg 3.5 (115 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sun-Up Burger$10.50
Breakfast Sandwich$9.99
Iced Sweet Tea$2.25
More about Sun Up Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Patisserie Cafe - Main St Location (dollar general strip mall)

627 North Main st, Mooresville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Carnitas Sandwich$10.99
Shredded certified Angus beef with red peppers, green peppers, onions, mayo, and Monterrey jack cheddar mix cheese on Italian bread
Cobb Salad$9.60
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, hard boiled egg, and crumbled blue cheese served with blue cheese dressing. *gluten free
Santa Fe Grilled Chicken Salad$11.85
Romaine lettuce, black beans, corn, tomatoes, onions, tortilla strips, Monterey Jack–cheddar mix, and grilled chicken with our signature cilantro-lime dressing. *make gluten free without toasties ‍
More about Patisserie Cafe - Main St Location (dollar general strip mall)

