Mooresville restaurants you'll love

Cantina 1511- Mooresville - 120-D Marketplace Ave
120-D Marketplace Ave, Mooresville
|Popular items
|$Side Black Beans & Rice
|$4.00
|$Side Refried & Rice
|$4.00
|Chicken Empandas
|$10.25
Tims Table - 133 N Main St
133 N Main St, Mooresville
|Popular items
|Pick 2
|$11.50
Pick 2 of either our Half Sandwiches, Half Salads or Soups.
|Bread
|$1.50
A warmed French roll.
|Pesto
|$0.00
Grilled chicken, fresh Mozzarella, pesto mayo and roasted red peppers on Ciabatta roll hot pressed on Panini grill.
Meadow's Italiano
823 Oakridge Farm Hwy, Suite A, Mooresville
|Popular items
|Il Carne
|$0.00
Swiss cheese, capicola, pepperoni, prosciutto, salami, lettuce, sweet pepper, shaved onion, oil, vinegar, oregano, salt, pepper, soft roll.
|Gloria
|$0.00
Fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, mortadella, pesto,lettuce, sweet pepper, shaved onion, oil, vinegar, oregano, salt, pepper, soft roll.
|Pepperoni Classica
|$16.00
Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, pecorino, fresh garlic
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Big Bitez - Mooresville
843 Williamson Rd, Mooresville
|Popular items
|Flounder Plate
|$12.30
Cole slaw, fries, tartar sauce, and hush puppies.
|Buffalo Chicken Pita
|$9.95
Lettuce, tomato, ranch and provolone cheese, with fries.
|Buffalo Shrimp Salad
|$11.00
Cucumber, mozzarella and cheddar, onions, peppers, egg and tomato.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES
Patisserie Cafe - Brawley
631 brawley school road suite 406, Mooresville
|Popular items
|Santa Fe Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.85
Romaine lettuce, black beans, corn, tomatoes, onions, tortilla strips, Monterey Jack–cheddar mix, and grilled chicken with our signature cilantro-lime dressing. *make gluten free without toasties
|Kale, Baby Spinach and Avocado Salad
|$10.19
Kale, baby spinach and red cabbage tossed with beets, avocado, cranberries, and sunflower seeds with a citrus honey vinaigrette. *gluten free
|Chicken Salad
|$10.59
Shredded chicken with chopped grapes, finely chopped celery, walnuts, and a mayo-poppy seed sauce with lettuce and tomatoes on a bread of your choice
Bae’s Burgers
246 North Main Street, Mooresville
|Popular items
|The Boss
|$10.50
Dry-aged beef blend of chuck, short rib and brisket by Gibson Farms, Grilled onions, crispy bacon, American cheese and bae sauce, served on a toasted brioche bun.
|Fries
|$4.00
Fries are served with a free side of ketchup.
|The OG (online special)
|$12.00
Two Smashed Patties, Dry-aged blend of chuck, short-rib and brisket cooked in yellow mustard, American Cheese, thin onions, pickles, Bae sauce on a toasted brioche bun.
(no substitutions)
Monsoon Asian Grill and Sushi
235 Medical Park Rd Suite 101, Mooresville
|Popular items
|Fried Eggrolls
|$5.50
House-made. Pork and Shrimp (6 bite-size pcs with sweet chili sauce) or Veggies (3 medium-size with soy-vinegar sauce).
|House Soup
|$2.50
Chicken and Beef clear broth with Scallions and Mushrooms.
|The Nirvana Roll
|$10.00
Big Al's Pub & Grubberia
516-F River Hwy, Mooresville
|Popular items
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$4.99
Chicken tenders with fries or tots
|Buffalo Chips
|$5.99
Hand cut in house potato chips deep-fried crisp, served with hot sauce & ranch
|4oz Ranch
|$1.00
Hello Mẹ - 138 Village View Dr Suite 103
138 Village View Dr Suite 103, Mooresville
|Popular items
|Crispy Spring Rolls (3pcs)
|$8.00
3 rolls. Minced chicken, cabbage, noodles, carrots, and taro wrapped in rice paper and fried to perfection served with a sweet chili sauce.
|Chicken l Pho Ga (GF)
|$12.50
(GF) Chicken pho broth poured over long flat rice noodles with thinly sliced natural chicken breast Garnished with lime, basil and bean sprouts. Served with breadsticks.
|Steamed Shrimp (GF) Low-Carb
|$3.95
(GF) Freshly wrapped rice paper rolls filled with rice noodles, boiled shrimp, cilantro, cucumber, and fresh herbs. Served with peanut hoisin sauce.
Patisserie Cafe - Main Street
627 North Main st, Mooresville
|Popular items
|Carnitas Sandwich
|$10.99
Shredded certified Angus beef with red peppers, green peppers, onions, mayo, and Monterrey jack cheddar mix cheese on Italian bread
|Cobb Salad
|$9.60
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, hard boiled egg, and crumbled blue cheese served with blue cheese dressing. *gluten free
|Santa Fe Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.85
Romaine lettuce, black beans, corn, tomatoes, onions, tortilla strips, Monterey Jack–cheddar mix, and grilled chicken with our signature cilantro-lime dressing. *make gluten free without toasties
FRENCH FRIES
The Prickly Pear
637 Williamson Rd, Mooresville
|Popular items
|Sandwich Cubano
|$14.00
CUBAN BREAD, PORK, HAM, SWISS CHEESE, PICKLES, MUSTARD
|Havana 33 Special
|$15.00
Cuban bread, roasted pork, ham, proscioutto, spanish chorizo, swiss cheese, pickles, mustard, hand cut french fries.
|Arroz con Pollo
|$17.00
Saffron rice, onions, peppers,
peas, stewed chicken, mayo, manchego cheese.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS
Epic Chophouse - Mooresville
104 S Main St, Mooresville
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$9.00
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onion, Chopped Egg, Smithfield Ham, Bacon & Herbed Croutons
|Epic Caesar
|$9.00
Roasted Roma Tomatoes, Herbed Croutons, Spiced Pecans, Aged Ramano tossed with Crisp Romaine
|Ribeye 104 South
|$33.00
House Cut 14 oz. Ribeye, with Roast Garlic Butter & Smoked Salt
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Sun Up Cafe
120 Langtree Village Dr,Ste 106-107, Mooresville
THE SADDLE CLUB AT SEVENTEEN NINETY ONE - 1360 Brawley School Rd
1360 Brawley School Rd, Mooresville
Mi Amiche - 350 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Suites 3 & 4
350 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Suites 3 & 4, Mooresville
|Popular items
|BLACKENED SALMON
|$25.00
|CHICKEN PARM
|$22.00
|PEANUT BUTTER PIE
|$8.50
Clutch Coffee-Williamson - 356 Williamson Rd.
356 Williamson Rd., Mooresville
BURRITOS • FRENCH FRIES
Burrito Loco - Mooresville
391 E Plaza Dr, Mooresville
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • ICE CREAM • FRUITS
Clean Juice - Mooresville
120 C Market Place Ave, Mooresville
158 On Main
158 Main St, Mooresville
Joel’s Asian Grill
110a Marketplace Ave, Mooresville, NC 28117, USA, Mooresville
On the Nines - 205 Golf Course Drive
205 Golf Course Drive, Mooreville
ParBlu
152 N Main Street, Mooresville
Dive Bar- Catering/Events - 158 N Main St
158 N Main St, Mooresville
Dive Bar - Dive Bar
152-B N Main Street, Mooresville