Mooresville restaurants you'll love

Mooresville restaurants
  Mooresville

Must-try Mooresville restaurants

Banner pic

 

Cantina 1511- Mooresville - 120-D Marketplace Ave

120-D Marketplace Ave, Mooresville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
$Side Black Beans & Rice$4.00
$Side Refried & Rice$4.00
Chicken Empandas$10.25
Consumer pic

 

Tims Table - 133 N Main St

133 N Main St, Mooresville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pick 2$11.50
Pick 2 of either our Half Sandwiches, Half Salads or Soups.
Bread$1.50
A warmed French roll.
Pesto$0.00
Grilled chicken, fresh Mozzarella, pesto mayo and roasted red peppers on Ciabatta roll hot pressed on Panini grill.
Consumer pic

 

Meadow's Italiano

823 Oakridge Farm Hwy, Suite A, Mooresville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Il Carne$0.00
Swiss cheese, capicola, pepperoni, prosciutto, salami, lettuce, sweet pepper, shaved onion, oil, vinegar, oregano, salt, pepper, soft roll.
Gloria$0.00
Fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, mortadella, pesto,lettuce, sweet pepper, shaved onion, oil, vinegar, oregano, salt, pepper, soft roll.
Pepperoni Classica$16.00
Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, pecorino, fresh garlic
Big Bitez image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Big Bitez - Mooresville

843 Williamson Rd, Mooresville

Avg 4.5 (442 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Flounder Plate$12.30
Cole slaw, fries, tartar sauce, and hush puppies.
Buffalo Chicken Pita$9.95
Lettuce, tomato, ranch and provolone cheese, with fries.
Buffalo Shrimp Salad$11.00
Cucumber, mozzarella and cheddar, onions, peppers, egg and tomato.
Patisserie Cafe image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

Patisserie Cafe - Brawley

631 brawley school road suite 406, Mooresville

Avg 4.4 (618 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Santa Fe Grilled Chicken Salad$11.85
Romaine lettuce, black beans, corn, tomatoes, onions, tortilla strips, Monterey Jack–cheddar mix, and grilled chicken with our signature cilantro-lime dressing. *make gluten free without toasties ‍
Kale, Baby Spinach and Avocado Salad$10.19
Kale, baby spinach and red cabbage tossed with beets, avocado, cranberries, and sunflower seeds with a citrus honey vinaigrette. *gluten free
Chicken Salad$10.59
Shredded chicken with chopped grapes, finely chopped celery, walnuts, and a mayo-poppy seed sauce with lettuce and tomatoes on a bread of your choice
Consumer pic

 

Bae’s Burgers

246 North Main Street, Mooresville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Boss$10.50
Dry-aged beef blend of chuck, short rib and brisket by Gibson Farms, Grilled onions, crispy bacon, American cheese and bae sauce, served on a toasted brioche bun.
Fries$4.00
Fries are served with a free side of ketchup.
The OG (online special)$12.00
Two Smashed Patties, Dry-aged blend of chuck, short-rib and brisket cooked in yellow mustard, American Cheese, thin onions, pickles, Bae sauce on a toasted brioche bun.
(no substitutions)
Consumer pic

 

Monsoon Asian Grill and Sushi

235 Medical Park Rd Suite 101, Mooresville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Eggrolls$5.50
House-made. Pork and Shrimp (6 bite-size pcs with sweet chili sauce) or Veggies (3 medium-size with soy-vinegar sauce).
House Soup$2.50
Chicken and Beef clear broth with Scallions and Mushrooms.
The Nirvana Roll$10.00
Big Al’s Pub & Grubberia image

 

Big Al's Pub & Grubberia

516-F River Hwy, Mooresville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kids Chicken Tenders$4.99
Chicken tenders with fries or tots
Buffalo Chips$5.99
Hand cut in house potato chips deep-fried crisp, served with hot sauce & ranch
4oz Ranch$1.00
Hello Mẹ image

 

Hello Mẹ - 138 Village View Dr Suite 103

138 Village View Dr Suite 103, Mooresville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Crispy Spring Rolls (3pcs)$8.00
3 rolls. Minced chicken, cabbage, noodles, carrots, and taro wrapped in rice paper and fried to perfection served with a sweet chili sauce.
Chicken l Pho Ga (GF)$12.50
(GF) Chicken pho broth poured over long flat rice noodles with thinly sliced natural chicken breast Garnished with lime, basil and bean sprouts. Served with breadsticks.
Steamed Shrimp (GF) Low-Carb$3.95
(GF) Freshly wrapped rice paper rolls filled with rice noodles, boiled shrimp, cilantro, cucumber, and fresh herbs. Served with peanut hoisin sauce.
Consumer pic

 

Patisserie Cafe - Main Street

627 North Main st, Mooresville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Carnitas Sandwich$10.99
Shredded certified Angus beef with red peppers, green peppers, onions, mayo, and Monterrey jack cheddar mix cheese on Italian bread
Cobb Salad$9.60
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, hard boiled egg, and crumbled blue cheese served with blue cheese dressing. *gluten free
Santa Fe Grilled Chicken Salad$11.85
Romaine lettuce, black beans, corn, tomatoes, onions, tortilla strips, Monterey Jack–cheddar mix, and grilled chicken with our signature cilantro-lime dressing. *make gluten free without toasties ‍
Havana 33 image

FRENCH FRIES

The Prickly Pear

637 Williamson Rd, Mooresville

Avg 3.8 (75 reviews)
Delivery
Popular items
Sandwich Cubano$14.00
CUBAN BREAD, PORK, HAM, SWISS CHEESE, PICKLES, MUSTARD
Havana 33 Special$15.00
Cuban bread, roasted pork, ham, proscioutto, spanish chorizo, swiss cheese, pickles, mustard, hand cut french fries.
Arroz con Pollo$17.00
Saffron rice, onions, peppers,
peas, stewed chicken, mayo, manchego cheese.
Epic Chophouse image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

Epic Chophouse - Mooresville

104 S Main St, Mooresville

Avg 4 (585 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
House Salad$9.00
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onion, Chopped Egg, Smithfield Ham, Bacon & Herbed Croutons
Epic Caesar$9.00
Roasted Roma Tomatoes, Herbed Croutons, Spiced Pecans, Aged Ramano tossed with Crisp Romaine
Ribeye 104 South$33.00
House Cut 14 oz. Ribeye, with Roast Garlic Butter & Smoked Salt
Sun Up Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sun Up Cafe

120 Langtree Village Dr,Ste 106-107, Mooresville

Avg 3.5 (115 reviews)
Takeout
THE SADDLE CLUB AT SEVENTEEN NINETY ONE image

 

THE SADDLE CLUB AT SEVENTEEN NINETY ONE - 1360 Brawley School Rd

1360 Brawley School Rd, Mooresville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Mi Amiche - 350 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Suites 3 & 4

350 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Suites 3 & 4, Mooresville

Avg 4.5 (25 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BLACKENED SALMON$25.00
CHICKEN PARM$22.00
PEANUT BUTTER PIE$8.50
Restaurant banner

 

Clutch Coffee-Williamson - 356 Williamson Rd.

356 Williamson Rd., Mooresville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito Loco image

BURRITOS • FRENCH FRIES

Burrito Loco - Mooresville

391 E Plaza Dr, Mooresville

Avg 4.3 (1154 reviews)
Fast Pay
Clean Juice image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • ICE CREAM • FRUITS

Clean Juice - Mooresville

120 C Market Place Ave, Mooresville

Avg 4.5 (594 reviews)
Main pic

 

158 On Main

158 Main St, Mooresville

No reviews yet
Consumer pic

 

Joel’s Asian Grill

110a Marketplace Ave, Mooresville, NC 28117, USA, Mooresville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Main pic

 

On the Nines - 205 Golf Course Drive

205 Golf Course Drive, Mooreville

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-In
Restaurant banner

 

ParBlu

152 N Main Street, Mooresville

No reviews yet
Restaurant banner

 

Dive Bar- Catering/Events - 158 N Main St

158 N Main St, Mooresville

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Dive Bar - Dive Bar

152-B N Main Street, Mooresville

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
