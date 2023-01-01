Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Mooresville

Mooresville restaurants
Mooresville restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

Dulcet & Delish - 133 N Main St.

133 N Main St., Mooresville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
More about Dulcet & Delish - 133 N Main St.
Sun Up Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sun Up Cafe

120 Langtree Village Dr,Ste 106-107, Mooresville

Avg 3.5 (115 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.99
More about Sun Up Cafe

