Burritos in Mooresville

Famous Toastery - FT Mooresville
134 Mooresville Commons Way, Mooresville
|Burrito
|$13.00
Three eggs, tomatoes, caramelized onions, roasted peppers & cheddar. Served with a side of our housemade salsa. Add chopped bacon or sausage. Sub a gluten-free wrap
Margaritas Mexican Kitchen and Bar - Mooresville
106 Argus Lane, Mooresville
|Burritos Supremos
|$10.95
two burritos filled with (ground beef, shredded beef, or chicken) covered with roasted tomato sauce. Topped with crema salad
|Burrito Michoacan
|$15.25
|Burritos Mexicanos
|$15.25
two burritos filled with (grilled chicken or steak) topped with cheese dip, salsa verde and pickled jala- peños. Served with rice and beans
The Counter
1098 Brawley School Rd Suite G, Mooresville
|Bacon & Sausage Burrito
|$10.95