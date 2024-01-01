Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Mooresville

Mooresville restaurants
Mooresville restaurants that serve burritos

Famous Toastery - FT Mooresville

134 Mooresville Commons Way, Mooresville

TakeoutDelivery
Burrito$13.00
Three eggs, tomatoes, caramelized onions, roasted peppers & cheddar. Served with a side of our housemade salsa. Add chopped bacon or sausage. Sub a gluten-free wrap
More about Famous Toastery - FT Mooresville
Margaritas Mexican Kitchen and Bar - Mooresville

106 Argus Lane, Mooresville

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burritos Supremos$10.95
two burritos filled with (ground beef, shredded beef, or chicken) covered with roasted tomato sauce. Topped with crema salad
Burrito Michoacan$15.25
Burritos Mexicanos$15.25
two burritos filled with (grilled chicken or steak) topped with cheese dip, salsa verde and pickled jala- peños. Served with rice and beans
More about Margaritas Mexican Kitchen and Bar - Mooresville
The Counter

1098 Brawley School Rd Suite G, Mooresville

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bacon & Sausage Burrito$10.95
More about The Counter
Famous Toastery - FT Mooresville Downtown

170 N. Main St, Mooresville

Takeout
Burrito$13.00
Three eggs, tomatoes, caramelized onions, roasted peppers & cheddar. Served with a side of our housemade salsa. Add chopped bacon or sausage. Sub a gluten-free wrap
More about Famous Toastery - FT Mooresville Downtown

