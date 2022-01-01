Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Mooresville

Mooresville restaurants
Mooresville restaurants that serve cake

Tims Table

133 N Main St, Mooresville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Mousse Layer Cake$5.25
Exactly what it sounds like.
More about Tims Table
Patisserie Cafe image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

Patisserie Cafe

631 brawley school road suite 406, Mooresville

Avg 4.4 (618 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate cake ball$3.50
Flourless torte cake
please let us know if you would like writing on the cake and what color in the comments
cake of the day (special ) call for available flavors$3.25
Please do not
write a flavor in the comments
you have to call to see what
we have available
704-799-1631 ext 1
More about Patisserie Cafe
Big Al’s Pub & Grubberia image

 

Big Al’s Pub & Grubberia

516-F River Hwy, Mooresville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Funnel Cake Fries$5.99
More about Big Al’s Pub & Grubberia
Consumer pic

 

Patisserie Cafe - Main St Location (dollar general strip mall)

627 North Main st, Mooresville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
vanilla creme cake
please let us know if you would like writing on the cake and what color in the comments
cake by the slice$3.25
Flourless torte cake
please let us know if you would like writing on the cake and what color in the comments
More about Patisserie Cafe - Main St Location (dollar general strip mall)
Havana 33 image

FRENCH FRIES

Havana 33

637 Williamson Rd, Mooresville

Avg 3.8 (75 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Towering Chocolate Cake$14.00
More about Havana 33
Epic Chophouse image

 

Epic Chophouse

104 S Main St, Mooresville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$10.00
Potato Cakes$7.00
Epic Cake$15.00
More about Epic Chophouse
Restaurant banner

 

Meadow's Italiano

823 Oakridge Farm Hwy, Suite A, Mooresville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cholcolate Cake$7.00
Cheese Cake$5.00
More about Meadow's Italiano
Consumer pic

 

Joel’s Asian Grill

110a Marketplace Ave, Mooresville, NC 28117, USA, Mooresville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
D6. CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE$7.50
D2. RICE CAKE bibingka$5.50
41. EGG CAKE (tamago)$3.25
More about Joel’s Asian Grill

