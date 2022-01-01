Cake in Mooresville
Mooresville restaurants that serve cake
More about Tims Table
Tims Table
133 N Main St, Mooresville
|Chocolate Mousse Layer Cake
|$5.25
Exactly what it sounds like.
More about Patisserie Cafe
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES
Patisserie Cafe
631 brawley school road suite 406, Mooresville
|Chocolate cake ball
|$3.50
|Flourless torte cake
please let us know if you would like writing on the cake and what color in the comments
|cake of the day (special ) call for available flavors
|$3.25
Please do not
write a flavor in the comments
you have to call to see what
we have available
704-799-1631 ext 1
More about Big Al’s Pub & Grubberia
Big Al’s Pub & Grubberia
516-F River Hwy, Mooresville
|Funnel Cake Fries
|$5.99
More about Patisserie Cafe - Main St Location (dollar general strip mall)
Patisserie Cafe - Main St Location (dollar general strip mall)
627 North Main st, Mooresville
|vanilla creme cake
please let us know if you would like writing on the cake and what color in the comments
|cake by the slice
|$3.25
|Flourless torte cake
please let us know if you would like writing on the cake and what color in the comments
More about Havana 33
FRENCH FRIES
Havana 33
637 Williamson Rd, Mooresville
|Towering Chocolate Cake
|$14.00
More about Epic Chophouse
Epic Chophouse
104 S Main St, Mooresville
|Chocolate Cake
|$10.00
|Potato Cakes
|$7.00
|Epic Cake
|$15.00
More about Meadow's Italiano
Meadow's Italiano
823 Oakridge Farm Hwy, Suite A, Mooresville
|Cholcolate Cake
|$7.00
|Cheese Cake
|$5.00
More about Joel’s Asian Grill
Joel’s Asian Grill
110a Marketplace Ave, Mooresville, NC 28117, USA, Mooresville
|D6. CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE
|$7.50
|D2. RICE CAKE bibingka
|$5.50
|41. EGG CAKE (tamago)
|$3.25