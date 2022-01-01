Calamari in Mooresville
Mooresville restaurants that serve calamari
Epic Chophouse
104 S Main St, Mooresville
|Calamari Bellissimo
|$13.00
Corn Flour Crusted, Fresh Herbs & Romano, Peppadew & Pepperoncini Peppers, Served with Epic Marinara
Mi Amiche
350 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Suites 3 & 4, Mooresville
|FRIED CALAMARI
|$15.00
Joel’s Asian Grill
110a Marketplace Ave, Mooresville, NC 28117, USA, Mooresville
|81. THE S.S. CALAMARI
|$9.95
|SIZZ CALAMARI
|$10.95