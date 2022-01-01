Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Mooresville

Mooresville restaurants
Mooresville restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Big Al’s Pub & Grubberia image

 

Big Al's Pub & Grubberia

516-F River Hwy, Mooresville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmigiana$15.99
Homemade breaded chicken, marinara, mozzarella & parmesan over a bed of pasta w/ garlic bread
More about Big Al's Pub & Grubberia
Turn 4 Pizza image

 

Turn 4 Pizza

798 OakRidge Farm Hwy, Mooresville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Sub$9.25
More about Turn 4 Pizza

