Chicken pizza in Mooresville

Mooresville restaurants
Mooresville restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Item pic

 

Pie in The Sky Pizza

1105 Mecklenburg Highway, Mooresville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza$16.50
Nashville Hot base with mozzarella and our chopped breaded boneless wings!
Barbecue Chicken Pizza$16.50
House barbecue sauce base, mozzarella, and chopped breaded boneless wings!
Barbalo Chicken Pizza$16.50
House Buffalo and Barbecue base, mozzarella cheese, and chopped breaded boneless wings!
More about Pie in The Sky Pizza
Item pic

 

Big Al's Pub & Grubberia

516-F River Hwy, Mooresville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ Chicken Pizza$16.99
BBQ sauce, chicken, onion, pineapple, mozzarella & Cheddar
More about Big Al's Pub & Grubberia

