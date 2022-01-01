Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab rangoon in Mooresville

Mooresville restaurants
Mooresville restaurants that serve crab rangoon

Monsoon Asian Grill And Sushi image

 

Monsoon Asian Grill And Sushi

235 Medical Park Rd Suite 101, Mooresville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Rangoon Rolls$9.50
Crab, scallions, black sesame seeds, jalapenos and cream cheese, hand-rolled and fried in crispy wrappers. Served with house-made, sweet-chili shrimp sauce. 2 big pieces per order.
More about Monsoon Asian Grill And Sushi
Item pic

 

Joel’s Asian Grill

110a Marketplace Ave, Mooresville, NC 28117, USA, Mooresville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
A3. CRAB RANGOON ROLLS$9.95
More about Joel’s Asian Grill

