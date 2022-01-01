Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crepes in Mooresville

Mooresville restaurants that serve crepes

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

Patisserie Cafe

631 brawley school road suite 406, Mooresville

Avg 4.4 (618 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bbq chicken crepe wrap$10.09
Strawberry and cream with lemon drizzle crepe$10.45
Mediterranean crepe$11.95
Patisserie Cafe - Main St Location (dollar general strip mall)

627 North Main st, Mooresville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bbq chicken crepe wrap$10.09
falafel crepe wrap$10.49
Romaine with tomatoes, red onions and falafel with a tahini parsley lemon sauce. *GLUTEN FREE
Nutella Crepe$10.45
Filled with nutella and topped with powdered sugar, nutella, and whipped cream.
