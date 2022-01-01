Crispy tofu in Mooresville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Monsoon Asian Grill and Sushi

235 Medical Park Rd Suite 101, Mooresville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Tofu$8.00
With a side of Peanut Sauce or tossed in Garlic Sweet Soy.
More about Monsoon Asian Grill and Sushi
Item pic

 

Hello Mẹ - 138 Village View Dr Suite 103

138 Village View Dr Suite 103, Mooresville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Tofu$6.00
Crispy Tofu (GF) Low-Carb$3.95
(GF) Freshly wrapped rice paper rolls filled with rice noodles, crispy tofu, cilantro, cucumber, and fresh herbs. Served with peanut hoisin sauce.
More about Hello Mẹ - 138 Village View Dr Suite 103

