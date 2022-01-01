Fajitas in Mooresville
Mooresville restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Patisserie Cafe
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES
Patisserie Cafe
631 brawley school road suite 406, Mooresville
|Grilled Chicken Fajita plate (grilled chicken, with peppers and onions, black beans, veggie medley, sweet plantains and side salad))
|$12.95
More about Big Al’s Pub & Grubberia
Big Al’s Pub & Grubberia
516-F River Hwy, Mooresville
|Fajita Wrap
|$8.99
Beef or chicken with onion, pepper & pepperjack cheese rolled in a tortilla w/ salsa & sour cream
More about Patisserie Cafe - Main St Location (dollar general strip mall)
Patisserie Cafe - Main St Location (dollar general strip mall)
627 North Main st, Mooresville
|Grilled Chicken Fajita plate (grilled chicken, with peppers and onions, black beans, veggie medley, sweet plantains and side salad))
|$12.95