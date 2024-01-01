Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in Mooresville

Mooresville restaurants
Mooresville restaurants that serve penne

Turn 4 Pizza image

 

Turn 4 Pizza

798 OakRidge Farm Hwy, Mooresville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Meatball parm penne pasta$8.99
More about Turn 4 Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Mi Amiche - 350 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Suites 3 & 4

350 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Suites 3 & 4, Mooresville

Avg 4.5 (25 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
PENNE CHICKEN CARBONARA$24.00
PENNE CARBONARA$23.00
BLACKENED CHICKEN PENNE ALFREDO$25.00
More about Mi Amiche - 350 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Suites 3 & 4

