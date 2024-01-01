Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Penne in
Mooresville
/
Mooresville
/
Penne
Mooresville restaurants that serve penne
Turn 4 Pizza
798 OakRidge Farm Hwy, Mooresville
No reviews yet
Meatball parm penne pasta
$8.99
More about Turn 4 Pizza
Mi Amiche - 350 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Suites 3 & 4
350 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Suites 3 & 4, Mooresville
Avg 4.5
(25 reviews)
PENNE CHICKEN CARBONARA
$24.00
PENNE CARBONARA
$23.00
BLACKENED CHICKEN PENNE ALFREDO
$25.00
More about Mi Amiche - 350 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Suites 3 & 4
Browse other tasty dishes in Mooresville
Filet Mignon
Italian Subs
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Banana Splits
Meatball Subs
Tacos
Falafel Wraps
Dumplings
More near Mooresville to explore
Concord
Avg 4.4
(35 restaurants)
Cornelius
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
Huntersville
Avg 4.6
(27 restaurants)
Davidson
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Kannapolis
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.1
(15 restaurants)
Belmont
Avg 5
(14 restaurants)
Statesville
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(582 restaurants)
Hickory
Avg 4
(28 restaurants)
Albemarle
No reviews yet
Shelby
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Boone
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
Mount Airy
Avg 3.9
(6 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1363 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(277 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1442 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(310 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(292 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(322 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston