Salmon in Mooresville
Mooresville restaurants that serve salmon
Hello Mẹ
138 Village View Dr Suite 103, Mooresville
|Soy Glazed Salmon | Ca Kho (GF)
|$19.95
(GF option) Southern Vietnamese rice dish featuring slow cooked and seared caramelized salmon garnished with green onion and peppers. Sided with steam bok choy.
|Caramelized Salmon
|$9.00
|Caramelized Salmon
|$4.95
Freshly wrapped rice paper rolls filled with rice noodles, caramelized salmon, pickled carrots & daikon, cilantro, cucumber, crispy roll, sesame seeds, and fresh herbs. Served with peanut hoisin sauce.
Epic Chophouse
104 S Main St, Mooresville
|Faroe Island Salmon Fillet
|$29.00
Horseradish Crusted & Pan Seared over Roasted Garlic-Arugula-Romano Risotto with Red Wine Reduction & Herb Cider Gremolata.
Mi Amiche
350 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Suites 3 & 4, Mooresville
|BLACKENED SALMON
|$25.00
|BLACKENED SHRIMP & SALMON "SPECIAL"
|$29.00
Joel’s Asian Grill
110a Marketplace Ave, Mooresville, NC 28117, USA, Mooresville
|72. SALMON CARPACIO
|$9.25
|47. SALMON (shake)
|$3.95
|76. SALMON TEMPURA
|$9.95