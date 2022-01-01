Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Mooresville

Go
Mooresville restaurants
Toast

Mooresville restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Hello Mẹ

138 Village View Dr Suite 103, Mooresville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Soy Glazed Salmon | Ca Kho (GF)$19.95
(GF option) Southern Vietnamese rice dish featuring slow cooked and seared caramelized salmon garnished with green onion and peppers. Sided with steam bok choy.
Caramelized Salmon$9.00
Caramelized Salmon$4.95
Freshly wrapped rice paper rolls filled with rice noodles, caramelized salmon, pickled carrots & daikon, cilantro, cucumber, crispy roll, sesame seeds, and fresh herbs. Served with peanut hoisin sauce.
More about Hello Mẹ
Epic Chophouse image

 

Epic Chophouse

104 S Main St, Mooresville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Faroe Island Salmon Fillet$29.00
Horseradish Crusted & Pan Seared over Roasted Garlic-Arugula-Romano Risotto with Red Wine Reduction & Herb Cider Gremolata.
More about Epic Chophouse
Restaurant banner

 

Mi Amiche

350 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Suites 3 & 4, Mooresville

Avg 4.5 (25 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BLACKENED SALMON$25.00
BLACKENED SHRIMP & SALMON "SPECIAL"$29.00
More about Mi Amiche
Item pic

 

Joel’s Asian Grill

110a Marketplace Ave, Mooresville, NC 28117, USA, Mooresville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
72. SALMON CARPACIO$9.25
47. SALMON (shake)$3.95
76. SALMON TEMPURA$9.95
More about Joel’s Asian Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Mooresville

Cannolis

Kale Salad

Cupcakes

Club Sandwiches

Cappuccino

Meatball Subs

Chipotle Chicken

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Mooresville to explore

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Davidson

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Kannapolis

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Statesville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Boone

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (842 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston