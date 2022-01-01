Moorhead restaurants you'll love
PIES • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Village Inn
940 Holiday Drive, Moorhead
|COUNTRY MUSIC STAR OMELLETE
|$12.00
House-made sausage, diced ham and onions, topped with Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses, country sausage gravy, and bacon. Served with buttermilk pancakes and hash browns.
|CALIFORNIA SKILLET
|$13.00
Country potatoes, topped with bacon, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, fresh spinach, Swiss cheese, Hollandaise sauce and avocado slices. Served with two eggs, any style, and buttermilk pancakes.
|GRIDDLE FAVORITE COMBO
|$13.00
Your choice of our griddle favorites, buttermilk pancakes, French toast, Waffles, or Strawberry crepes. Served with 2 eggs, any style, and your choice of bacon or sausage links.
TACOS • SANDWICHES
Sol Ave. Kitchen
1408 1st Ave N Ste 2, Moorhead
|Korean Beef Taco
|$4.50
braised beef chuck, kimchi, radish, chili crema, cilantro GF
|Crispy Chicken Taco
|$4.50
pickles, avocado crema, cilantro, jalapeño
|Double Fried Chicken
|$12.00
potato roll, aioli, kimchi, ssamjang, pickles, cilantro