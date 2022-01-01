Moorhead restaurants you'll love

Go
Moorhead restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Moorhead

Moorhead's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Scroll right

Must-try Moorhead restaurants

Village Inn image

PIES • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Village Inn

940 Holiday Drive, Moorhead

Avg 4.4 (786 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
COUNTRY MUSIC STAR OMELLETE$12.00
House-made sausage, diced ham and onions, topped with Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses, country sausage gravy, and bacon. Served with buttermilk pancakes and hash browns.
CALIFORNIA SKILLET$13.00
Country potatoes, topped with bacon, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, fresh spinach, Swiss cheese, Hollandaise sauce and avocado slices. Served with two eggs, any style, and buttermilk pancakes.
GRIDDLE FAVORITE COMBO$13.00
Your choice of our griddle favorites, buttermilk pancakes, French toast, Waffles, or Strawberry crepes. Served with 2 eggs, any style, and your choice of bacon or sausage links.
More about Village Inn
Sol Ave. Kitchen image

TACOS • SANDWICHES

Sol Ave. Kitchen

1408 1st Ave N Ste 2, Moorhead

Avg 4.9 (123 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Korean Beef Taco$4.50
braised beef chuck, kimchi, radish, chili crema, cilantro GF
Crispy Chicken Taco$4.50
pickles, avocado crema, cilantro, jalapeño
Double Fried Chicken$12.00
potato roll, aioli, kimchi, ssamjang, pickles, cilantro
More about Sol Ave. Kitchen
Rustica Eatery & Tavern image

 

Rustica Eatery & Tavern

315 Main Ave, Moorhead

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Rustica Eatery & Tavern
Map

More near Moorhead to explore

Fargo

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Bismarck

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Grand Forks

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Battle Lake

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

East Grand Forks

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Saint Joseph

No reviews yet

Becker

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Elk River

No reviews yet

Albertville

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fargo

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Grand Forks

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Bismarck

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Duluth

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Sioux Falls

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston