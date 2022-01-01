Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Moorpark

Moorpark restaurants
Moorpark restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Surf Boba #2 image

 

Surf Boba Moorpark

4225-A TIERRA REJADA RD, MOORPARK

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
MESQUITE CHICKEN SANDWICH$6.99
More about Surf Boba Moorpark
The Natural Cafe image

 

The Natural Cafe - Moorpark

840 NEW LOS ANGELES AVE #A-2, MOORPARK

No reviews yet
Takeout
TERIYAKI CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.50
Fresh natural chicken tenders brushed with teriyaki sauce, with melted jack cheese, garlic mayo, lettuce, sprouts, and tomato on 9-grain bread.
BBQ CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.50
Fresh chicken tenders brushed with barbecue sauce on toasted 9 grain bread. Topped with melted jack cheese, garlic mayo, lettuce, grilled onions and tomatoes. Served with chips and salsa your choice of a cup of soup or side Natural salad.
More about The Natural Cafe - Moorpark

