Ralph's Harborview Grill
Homemade southern cooking from our fresh burgers, hand cut Ribeye steaks and hand breaded chicken and shrimp to our famous KY Lake Hot Brown, all on beautiful Kentucky Lake!
GRILL
570 Moors Rd • $$
Location
570 Moors Rd
Gilbertsville KY
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
