Go
Toast

Ralph's Harborview Grill

Homemade southern cooking from our fresh burgers, hand cut Ribeye steaks and hand breaded chicken and shrimp to our famous KY Lake Hot Brown, all on beautiful Kentucky Lake!

GRILL

570 Moors Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (323 reviews)

Popular Items

Harborview Nachos$12.00
Homemade tortilla chips with lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeno, cheese, grilled chicken, BBQ, or beef, and smothered in cheese sauce.
Table Nachos$12.00
Smith Bay Jumbo Shrimp$17.00
10 fried, grilled or blackened jumbo shrimp with hushpuppies and choice of two sides.
Hot Ham & Cheese$11.00
Grilled ham with mozzarella cheese, topped with bacon, and served on a warm Brioche bun and choice of one side.
Blackened T-Bone Steak$28.00
Whisker Dinner$16.00
Two pieces of fried, grilled or blackened catfish, served with hushpuppies and the choice of two sides.
Cheese Sauce$2.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

570 Moors Rd

Gilbertsville KY

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dockers on the Bay

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Thirsty Turtle Tavern

No reviews yet

Enjoy the food, music, games and camaraderie!

Rocket Fired Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

J-MACK BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
Delivery only for Businesses.
Tater Tuesday,
Bologna Wednesday,
Ham Thursday

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston