Moose Cafe

Scratch-made Southern, Comfort Food Located in the Farmers Market

BBQ • SANDWICHES

2914 Sandy Ridge Rd • $$

Avg 3.6 (764 reviews)

Popular Items

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Boneless Chicken Breast Soaked in Buttermilk, Hand-Breaded & Fried. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Pickle on Side
Homemade Chicken & Dumplings$9.49
Southern Cooking at Its Finest! Tender, All White Meat Chicken Slow Simmered with Our Homemade Dumplings
Hand-Breaded Jumbo Chicken Tenders$10.49
Tossed in Our Southern-Style Breading & Fried Golden!
Extra Side$3.99
Buttermilk Fried Chicken$10.99
Juicy Boneless Chicken Breast Soaked in Buttermilk, Tossed in Our Seasoned Breading, and Fried to Perfection Then Topped with Our Country-Style White Pepper Gravy
Breakfast Combo$12.49
Can't Decide? Enjoy it All! - 2 eggs, Bacon, Sausage, City Ham, Moose Cake or French Toast, and Choice of Any Breakfast Side
Country Fried Steak$11.49
Tenderized, Breaded, & Fried Right Before Finished With Our Made From Scratch White Pepper Gravy
Grilled Chicken$10.49
Seasoned & Grilled Jumbo Chicken Tenderloins
Four Veggie Plate$9.99
Select Any Four Farm Fresh Sides
Grandma's Meatloaf$11.49
A Family Recipe We Have Served for Over 25 Years! Our Meatloaf Is Freshly Baked and Sliced Thick to Order
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2914 Sandy Ridge Rd

Colfax NC

Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
