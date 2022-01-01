Moose Cafe
Scratch-made Southern, Comfort Food Located in the Farmers Market
BBQ • SANDWICHES
2914 Sandy Ridge Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2914 Sandy Ridge Rd
Colfax NC
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Uncle Maddio’s Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina
Tacos, Nachos & Cervezas, Keep It Rio!!!
Mikhael's Cafe & Catering
Mikhael's Cafe is conveniently located between West Wendover Avenue and Highway 68/Eastchester Drive in Piedmont Centre
Kernersville Brewing Company
Come in and enjoy!