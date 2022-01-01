Go
Mootz Pizzeria + Bar

Located in the heart of downtown Detroit, we feature a menu with authentic New York pizza and a selection of starters, salads, classic features alongside a full beer, wine and cocktail offering.

PIZZA • GRILL

1230 Library Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (1780 reviews)

Popular Items

10" Bee Sting$16.00
NYC pizza sauce, Pepperoni, Fresh Mootzarella, Fresh Basil, topped with Hot Honey
10" Uptown & The Bronx$15.00
Cup & Char Pepperoni, NYC pizza sauce, parsley, Mootzarella, pecorino, shaved parm
10" Build Your Own$11.50
Authentic New York style pizza with well seasoned vine ripened tomato sauce, and whole milk mozzarella.
14" Bee Sting$24.00
NYC pizza sauce, pepperoni, fresh mootzarella, fresh basil, hot honey
14" Uptown & The Bronx$23.00
cup & char pepperoni, NYC pizza sauce, parsley, mootzarella, pecorino, shaved parm
Library Salad$16.00
romaine, cherry tomatoes, carrots, radishes, grilled chicken, bacon, feta, candied pecans, famous house dressing, gluten free
Garlic Knots$12.00
served with choice of ranch or marinara
Italian Chopped$16.00
arugula, romaine, spicy salami, ham, fresh mootzarella, cherry tomatoes, chickpeas, red onions, pepperoncino, famous house dressing, gluten free
14" Build Your Own$16.50
NYC pizza sauce, mootzarella
Side Ranch$0.75
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1230 Library Street

Detroit MI

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Olin bar & kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Athens Souvlaki

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!! Athens Souvlaki has been serving the Detroit area since 1966 and has been known for its friendly family dining atmosphere. Fresh Greek salads and phenomenal Pita bread are just one great experience to enjoy while at Athens. Many Greek dinner combinations (coming soon to online ordering) Sandwiches, and the Pita Bowl served crispy and hot. A diverse menu at great prices!
Please enjoy your visit we look forward to it!

Lunchtime Global

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Lanterna

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

