Welcome to MOPHO, where we blend the Mekong Delta with the Mississippi Delta in a welcoming neighborhood haunt.

PHO

514 City Park Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (1316 reviews)

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken Bites$13.50
Tender Chicken Thighs battered, fried & tossed in your choice of glaze: MOPHO Lemongrass & Ginger Nuoc Mam Caramel, Spicy Vindaloo with Coconut Ranch, or Yellow Curry with Spicy Lime Yogurt
Glazed Pork Belly Bowl$16.50
Crispy Glazed Pork Belly, Burmese Curried Shoulder, Spiced Peanut,
Cracklin', served over your choice of Chilled Vermicelli Noodles or Warm Coconut Rice, garnished with herbs, jalapenos, pickled vegetables, cucumbers and crushed peanuts.
Chicken Pho$15.50
Chicken Broth with Roasted Chicken, Braised Kale, and Slow Poached Egg
Crispy Chicken Wings$16.50
Jumbo Wings battered in rice flour (Gluten Free!), crispy fried & tossed in your choice of glaze: MOPHO Lemongrass & Ginger Nuoc Mam Caramel, Spicy Vindaloo with Coconut Ranch, or Yellow Curry with Spicy Lime Yogurt
Beef Pho$15.50
Beef Broth with Braised Beef, Pork Meatballs, Braised Kale, and Slow Poached Egg
Fried Crispy Green Beans$8.50
Mopho Nuoc Mam Chicken Bowl$16.50
Marinated & Crispy Fried Chicken Thigh tossed in our Nuoc Mam Caramel and served over your choice of Chilled Vermicelli Noodles or Warm Coconut Rice, garnished with herbs, jalapeños, pickled vegetables, cucumbers and crushed peanuts.
Burmese Pork Spring Rolls$12.50
Veggie Pho$13.50
Vegetable Broth, Roasted Eggplant, Braised Kale, and tofu
Popcorn Shrimp Spring Rolls$12.50
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

514 City Park Ave

New Orleans LA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
