Mora Italiano
Sophisticated Italian spot with a global selection of wines in a cozy modern space.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
17499 Ventura Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
17499 Ventura Blvd
Encino CA
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Surly Goat - Encino
Come in and Enjoy
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Paris Baguette
Come in and enjoy!
Juice Crafters
Live well and be well!