Mora Italiano

Sophisticated Italian spot with a global selection of wines in a cozy modern space.

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

17499 Ventura Blvd • $$

Avg 4.3 (1070 reviews)

Popular Items

Pomodoro$19.00
Pomodoro, garlic sugo, bucatini pasta, and basil leaves
White Pizza$17.00
Fior di latte mozzarella, parmesan reggiano, fontina, ricotta, and little green salad
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

17499 Ventura Blvd

Encino CA

Sunday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

